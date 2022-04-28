CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash has closed the general-purpose lanes on southbound Interstate 77 near Cornelius Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near exit 28 for Catawba Avenue.

The right two lanes were blocked. The express lanes remained open to traffic, a NCDOT camera showed.

Expect heavy delays in the area while crews work to clear the crash scene.

Officials estimated the road to be reopened by 8:45 a.m.