CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash has closed the general-purpose lanes on southbound Interstate 77 near Cornelius Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NCDOT said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near exit 28 for Catawba Avenue.
The right two lanes were blocked. The express lanes remained open to traffic, a NCDOT camera showed.
Expect heavy delays in the area while crews work to clear the crash scene.
Officials estimated the road to be reopened by 8:45 a.m.