CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All lanes of southbound Interstate 85 near University City Blvd have reopened following a crash Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near Mile Marker 43. Four of five lanes were originally closed until the crash was moved to the shoulder.

Some residual traffic delays are possible.

Medic said paramedics were on the scene checking for injuries.