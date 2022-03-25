CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Both directions of Brookshire Freeway have reopened hours after a health emergency shut down lanes and cause traffic headaches during Friday’s morning commute.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the incident happened near Caldwell Street.
Heavy traffic was reported on I-277, Belk Freeway and Inbound Independence.
CMPD said officers were attempting to de-escalate the situation.
The roadway was finally reopened around 9:50 a.m.