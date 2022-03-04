CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At least seven people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in east Charlotte Friday morning, officials say.

The crash happened on East W.T. Harris near Markway Drive about a mile south of The Plaza.

All of the injuries were minor, Medic confirmed.

It is not clear how many of the injuries involved students on the bus or what school the vehicle was serving.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and police for more information.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.