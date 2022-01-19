US 601 reopens after ammonia leak in Cabarrus County, deputies say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A stretch of U.S. 601 was closed in Cabarrus County Wednesday morning for a HazMat situation involving a truck leaking ammonia, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a driver called them around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to report a truck that said “ammonia” on the side leaking fluid.

Authorities found the truck near where US 601 and NC 200 meet and shut down the highway in both directions between Cold Springs and Parks Lafferty Rd.

Cabarrus County Fire and HazMat were called to the scene. The roadway was reopened just before 6:30 a.m.