HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has closed all westbound lanes on Interstate 40 Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the roadway was closed near Exit 121 for Old Shelby Road/ 33rd Street SW.

I-40 WB is closed near Hickory because of a crash at the Catawba/Burke County line – may not reopen until Noon, according to @NCSHP : pic.twitter.com/30wbQw76uM — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) June 3, 2022

For an alternate route, officials said drivers could use Exit 123 B (US 321 North) to Exit 44 (US 70, turn left, proceed three miles to the I-40 Access Rd, turn left, follow the I-40 Access Rd back to I-40 West.

NCDOT estimated the interstate to fully reopen around 12 p.m.