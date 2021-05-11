I-485 inner loop near Providence Road in S CLT shut down briefly due to accident

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you are traveling home from work on Tuesday during rush hour near Providence Road in South Charlotte, you may be in for a bit of a delay.
Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an accident along I-485 near Providence Road exit 57 in south Charlotte. CMPD was called in to assist and the inner loop was temporarily shut down to traffic.
It has since reopened but a big backup was expected. CMPD was encouraging travelers to seek an alternate route during the investigation.