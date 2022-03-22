CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were injured in a crash in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials said.
CMPD said the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Albemarle Road near Lawyers Road coming out of Mint Hill.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.
Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Medic confirmed.
A Queen City News crew on scene said all lanes were reopened just before 6 a.m.