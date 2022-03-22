CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were injured in a crash in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials said.

CMPD said the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Albemarle Road near Lawyers Road coming out of Mint Hill.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Medic confirmed.

A Queen City News crew on scene said all lanes were reopened just before 6 a.m.