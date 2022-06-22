HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt, including one with serious injuries, in a crash on northbound Interstate 77 near Huntersville Wednesday, officials say.
The crash happened on I-77 near mile marker 21 north of the I-485 interchange just before 11:30 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
Medic said one person suffered life-threatening injuries. Two more people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.