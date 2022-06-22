HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt, including one with serious injuries, in a crash on northbound Interstate 77 near Huntersville Wednesday, officials say.

The crash happened on I-77 near mile marker 21 north of the I-485 interchange just before 11:30 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Medic said one person suffered life-threatening injuries. Two more people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.