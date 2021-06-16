3 injured in crash involving police cruiser on Central Ave in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people were injured in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser Wednesday morning, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Central Avenue and Los Amigos Avenue.

Officials said three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

FOX 46 has reached out to CMPD for more information about the officer involved in the crash. Their condition is unknown.

Driver should expect delays in the area while first responders continue to clear the crash scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.