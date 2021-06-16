3 injured in crash involving police cruiser on Central Ave in east Charlotte

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people were injured in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser Wednesday morning, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Central Avenue and Los Amigos Avenue.

Officials said three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

FOX 46 has reached out to CMPD for more information about the officer involved in the crash. Their condition is unknown.

Driver should expect delays in the area while first responders continue to clear the crash scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories