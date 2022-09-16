CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Around 2,000 customers are without power in areas along I-77 in north Charlotte and Huntersville after a crash involving a dump truck, officials said Friday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, 2,303 customers were without power as of 5:30 a.m.

The Huntersville Police Department said the outage was centered along the Statesville Road corridor, from Alexanderana Road to Stumptown Road.

The crash was reported on Harris Blvd in Charlotte, police said.

Authorities are reminding drivers to treat red lights as four-way stops if the power is out at an intersection.