CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were injured in a crash on Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened on East Sugar Creek Road near Anderson Street between The Plaza and Eastway Drive.

A Queen City News crew on the scene observed an SUV flipped onto its roof off the roadway behind a metal fence.

Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

The roadway was expected to be closed while crews worked to clear the crash scene.