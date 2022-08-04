CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were injured in a crash on Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning, according to officials.
The crash happened on East Sugar Creek Road near Anderson Street between The Plaza and Eastway Drive.
A Queen City News crew on the scene observed an SUV flipped onto its roof off the roadway behind a metal fence.
Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.
The roadway was expected to be closed while crews worked to clear the crash scene.