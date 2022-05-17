MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were killed in a serious crash on the Interstate 485 Outer Loop near South Boulevard and Pineville-Matthews Road Tuesday morning, officials said.

NCDOT said the crash happened near Mile Marker 64 on the I-485 Outer Loop. Four out of five lanes were closed as of 5:20 a.m.

Medic confirmed two people died in the crash.

Officials estimated the scene to be cleared by 8 a.m. Expect delays in the area on the morning commute.