CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were injured in a crash involving a truck and a train in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say.
The crash happened on Old Mount Holly Road near Rozzelle’s Ferry Road just before 4 a.m., according to CMPD.
Old Mount Holly Rd is closed in both directions while first responders clear the scene.
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Medic confirmed.