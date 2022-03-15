CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were injured in a crash involving a truck and a train in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say.

The crash happened on Old Mount Holly Road near Rozzelle’s Ferry Road just before 4 a.m., according to CMPD.

Old Mount Holly Rd is closed in both directions while first responders clear the scene.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Medic confirmed.