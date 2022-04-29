CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash has closed several lanes on southbound Interstate 77 Friday morning just south of Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m.

NCDOT said three of the six lanes, including all express lanes, were blocked near Cindy Lane.

Expect delays in the area.

Officials estimated the crash to be cleared around 11 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic reported.