CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte, according to Medic.
Officials said the crash happened on I-85 near the I-485 interchange around 1 a.m.
One person was confirmed dead. No other injuries were reported.
No more details were immediately available.