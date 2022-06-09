CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte, according to Medic.

Officials said the crash happened on I-85 near the I-485 interchange around 1 a.m.

One person was confirmed dead. No other injuries were reported.

No more details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.