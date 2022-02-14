1 killed in crash on Mallard Creek Church Road in Charlotte

February 20 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a crash on Mallard Creek Church Road in northeast Charlotte Monday morning, officials said.

The crash happened at Mallard Creek Church Road and Claude Freeman Drive around 7 a.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

A Queen City News crew on scene said Mallard Creek Church Rd is closed in both directions at the intersection.

Expect traffic in the area until crews clear the scene.

The incident marked the second deadly crash in Charlotte Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Queen City News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

