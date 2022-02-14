1 killed in crash on Mallard Creek Church Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a crash on Mallard Creek Church Road in northeast Charlotte Monday morning, officials said.

The crash happened at Mallard Creek Church Road and Claude Freeman Drive around 7 a.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

A Queen City News crew on scene said Mallard Creek Church Rd is closed in both directions at the intersection.

Expect traffic in the area until crews clear the scene.

The incident marked the second deadly crash in Charlotte Monday morning.