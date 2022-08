CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash in north Charlotte early Monday morning, according to Medic.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Matt Garrett Street and Tranquil Oak Place around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, Medic confirmed. Another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.