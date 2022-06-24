RICHBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in a crash involving a box truck on southbound Interstate 77 in Chester County early Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a box truck traveling south went off the right side of the road near mile marker 59 and struck a tree around 12:50 a.m.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries, Highway Patrol said. No additional information was released.