RICHBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in a crash involving a box truck on southbound Interstate 77 in Chester County early Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said a box truck traveling south went off the right side of the road near mile marker 59 and struck a tree around 12:50 a.m.
The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries, Highway Patrol said. No additional information was released.