HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 early Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the crash happened on northbound I-77 where the interstate crosses Stumptown Road.

The person was removed from the vehicle and put in a helicopter that landed on the interstate to be airlifted to a local trauma center, officials said.

They suffered life-threatening injuries, Medic confirmed.

NCDOT said the roadway reopened before the morning rush hour commute.

Queen City News has reached out to the North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information about what led up to the crash.