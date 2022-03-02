CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center after a crash involving a motorcycle on Park Road south of Kenilworth Avenue.

According to MEDIC, the one patient transported has life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred near the intersection of Sunset Drive.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and initial details are not yet available. Park Road is shut down in the area in both directions as the investigation continues.