RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.

Backups continued in the area after the highway reopened before being cleared as of 1:33 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted onto Poole Road.