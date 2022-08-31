GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a motorcycle caught fire during a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota sedan crashed at the intersection of Lawndale Drive and Beaconwood Drive. The crash caused a fire.

The rider of the motorcycle, Joshua Dungan, 21, died from injuries in the crash.

The area of Lawndale Drive at Beaconwood Drive and Lake Brandt Road were closed for several hours while crews investigated, but as of Wednesday morning, they have reopened.