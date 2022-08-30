CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Exit 66 for South Boulevard just east of Interstate 77, the N.C. Department of Transportation reported.

As of 7 a.m., three of four lanes were closed.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Queen City News is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.