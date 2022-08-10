JEFFERSON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Chesterfield County late Tuesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:08 p.m. on Kirkley Road near McMillan Road around four miles east of Jefferson.

A Honda car traveling southbound reportedly crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a Ford Mustang traveling northbound.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene, officials said. A 17-year-old passenger in the Mustang and a passenger in the Honda were both flown to the hospital.

Troopers said the 22-year-old driver of the Mustang was not injured in the collision.

The identity of the driver that died was not immediately available.