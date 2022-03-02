CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, according to Medic.
Officials said a medical helicopter was on the way to the scene to transport the patient who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 14300 block of Albemarle Rd near Arlington Church Road, not far from the Cabarrus County line.
Queen City News is working to learn more information about what led up to the crash.