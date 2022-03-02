CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, according to Medic.

Officials said a medical helicopter was on the way to the scene to transport the patient who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 14300 block of Albemarle Rd near Arlington Church Road, not far from the Cabarrus County line.

Queen City News is working to learn more information about what led up to the crash.