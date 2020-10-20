Tropical Storm Epsilon takes form over Central Atlantic

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 27 formed over the Central Atlantic Monday morning and strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon by 11 a.m.
There are still no watches or warnings in effect, as the storm is projected to remain away from the US coastline.
As of 11 a.m., the storm is sustaining maximum winds of 40 mph and is remaining stationary. A slow west-northwestward motion should begin Tuesday, NHC says.
LATEST STORIES:
- Need a break from the pandemic? There’s a snow park coming to Florida
- Family Feud: Uncle shoots nephew during dispute at Lincoln County store, sheriff says
- Felon arrested after using Kool-Aid packet to ring up $994 in charges at Walmart
- Good grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV
- New trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 released