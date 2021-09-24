Hurricane Sam forms, expected to become major hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to reach major hurricane strength.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds Friday morning were near 75 mph with additional strengthening expected. The storm is expected to be near major hurricane strength by the end of the weekend.

The storm was centered about 1,470 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and was moving west about 15 mph.

Sam is the 18th named storm of an active hurricane season.