Skip to content
FOX 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Faces from the Frontline
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
NASCAR
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Knights
Japan 2020
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
What’s On FOX
Daytime Shows
Primetime Shows
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane season is officially underway
Video
Tropical Storm Cristobal likely to form in Gulf of Mexico as hurricane season officially begins
Gallery
Third named storm likely as 2020 Atlantic hurricane season begins
Video
Severe Weather
Tropical Storm Cristobal likely to form in Gulf of Mexico as hurricane season officially begins
Gallery
Third named storm likely as 2020 Atlantic hurricane season begins
Video
Weekend looking drier, warmer as lingering showers move out
Video
Charlotte neighborhoods still dealing with downed trees, power lines as rain continues to pour
Video
Heavy rain continues to drench Charlotte area; more coming Friday
Video
More Severe Weather Headlines
Weather Forecast
Summer conditions bring heat, humidity to the Charlotte area this week
Video
Warm, sunny week ahead as moisture moves out
Video
Lots of sunshine on Sunday
Video
Weekend looking drier, warmer as lingering showers move out
Video
Heavy rain continues to drench Charlotte area; more coming Friday
Video
More Weather Forecast Headlines