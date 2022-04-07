(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In the age of social media, sometimes it is too easy to tweet before you think. After years of pressure to allow users to edit posts, Twitter executives say they are considering it.

“From the stand-point from your average, ordinary user, who’s the majority of Twitter users, this is just a common-sense feature that people have been asking for, for a long time,” Professor of Art and Digital Media Heather Freeman said.

Under the edit button, users would be able to fix typos and mistakes without having to delete the tweet. Digital media experts say there needs to be safeguards in place to prevent it from being misused.

“There are a couple of really simple things that they can do to kind of safeguard that. It wouldn’t take a lot on the technological side or from the standpoint of user engagement. One thing is just saying that a post has been edited,” Freeman said.

Other sites like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn allow users to change posts. While Twitter has not launched the new feature, the company said it will start testing it out in the coming months.

“It’s going to create new avenues for misinformation no matter what they do. People are really clever, and people who want to disinform communities, they will always find a way to do that. In a way, I think Twitter opening this up will actually help us deal with misinformation in maybe ways we haven’t thought about trying to deal with it before,” Freeman said.