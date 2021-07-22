UPS, Amazon, dozens of major websites reportedly down

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Dozens of high-traffic major websites including FedEx, HBO Max and Amazon were all reportedly down Thursday morning.

At least 44 sites were experiencing significant issues as of 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday, according to DownDetector.

The companies impacted ranged from financial, entertainment, travel, retail and basic web functionality like Amazon Web Services.

The cause for the outage remains unknown, however, Akamai global content delivery network has confirmed a widespread issue to its Edge DNS service.

In a statement, Akamai said they are “aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service.”

Oracle also acknowledged the Akamai issue is impacting its web services in a statement.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.