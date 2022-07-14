CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Twitter experienced a major outage Thursday morning that is affecting both web and mobile users.

Tweetdeck was also not operational.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

According to Downdector, over 40,000 reports of the outage began around 8:05 a.m.

The social media company’s status page showed all systems were operational as of 8:30 a.m., but the issue persisted. The platform was back operational by 8:45 a.m.

On Tuesday, Twitter sued Elon Musk in an attempt to force the Tesla CEO to complete his $44 billion purchase of the platform.

Musk previously said he was terminating the agreement because Twitter had not given him enough information on bots.