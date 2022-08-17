CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS)- There are still a few more months until election day, but TikTok is getting ahead by launching a new elections-based initiative, their U.S. midterms “Elections Center.”

Officials from the application say it will combat misinformation and serve as a resource for elections and voting access information.

The app will also start labeling any content related to the elections, especially if it’s coming from government, campaign, or politician’s accounts.

In their announcement, officials from TikTok say they’re hoping to get ahead of the game before mass amounts of information flood the platform leading up to the midterms.

Not only will all election information be labeled, but campaign advertising on the app will be completely banned.

TikTok has had a long-standing ban on political advertising and says they will use real people coupled with technology to crack down on influencers who post political ads under the guise of creating content.

TikTok officials say they’re doing all this to weed out misinformation about the elections and inform Americans on voting access and election dates.

The term misinformation or disinformation has stirred up much controversy in recent years.

Professor Darren Linville of Clemson University has dedicated his career to studying it via social media.

“You know, it’s a good nod by TikTok, and, you know, given the prevalence of misinformation and disinformation,” Linvill said. “It’s a head nod I’m glad they’re making, but lots of research shows that these sorts of labels and other labels of Information that the platform’s believed to be fake news or incorrect in one way or another. They just don’t have the effect that they’re intended to have, or at least not as large.”

QCN reached out to TikTok’s head of Safety, Eric Han, for an interview, but he was unavailable.

UNC Charlotte Political Science Professor Eric Heberlig agreed with Linvill that this move for TikTok is a step in the right direction, but he still has concerns.

“Part of the controversy is about what misinformation actually is. For some people, it’s Information that they disagree with, regardless of whether there’s evidence behind that or not,” said Heberlig. “I think probably a better word here is vetted information, that that there’s been some attempt to verify the assertions that are made that there’s some evidence behind what the assertion is, rather than just people throwing Information out there to create confusion, or to mislead people into doing something that the sponsor the Information wants, rather than what accurate Information might lead the person to do on their own.”