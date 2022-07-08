CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Senators on both sides of the aisle are calling for an investigation into TikTok.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Republican Senator Marco Rubio aren’t concerned about the viral dances and challenges on the app, but rather what they call the ‘apparent deception’ of the American people.

Warner and Rubio, both with the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote a letter to the Federal Trade Commission, urging them to take a closer look at the release of American data to China. North Carolina’s Senator Thom Tillis raised concerns about this a few months ago.

“China just happens to be one that we’re most concerned with because they’ve exploited data. They’re obviously responsible for a number of high-profile hacks. So, we have to pay special attention to them. But congress really needs to modernize policies that haven’t changed since MySpace,” Tillis said.

Senior Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, has expressed similar concerns, but they’ve recently been amplified.

“There’s been new revelations the last couple of weeks from a Buzzfeed story that has internal communications from inside TikTok, its parent company, Bytedance, which is headquartered back in China, whose internal communication say, ‘Everything is seen in China.’ So that really sets alarm bells off, not just for me, but for a lot of officials in Washington, D.C.,” Carr said.

But TikTok claims they’ve done nothing wrong, writing on their website: “TikTok has never shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government, nor would we if asked.”

But Carr quickly pointed out a hole in that claim.

“Once data hits mainland China, there’s absolutely no restriction on that data being used by the Communist Party to stay in power or to exhort foreign influence campaigns.”

Carr noted, a national security law in China says if asked, all Chinese tech companies have to hand over their data to the Chinese Security Apparatus.

North Carolina Congressman Dan Bishop is hoping Congress takes additional action to find the underlying cause of this issue.

“There have been so far internal agency actions to try to take TikTok off of U.S. Government devices at the Department of Homeland Security and things like that. But we really haven’t had major legislation, I think it probably is something that needs to be further investigated,” Bishop said.

So, what’s the big deal? China has access to American TikTok user’s data, so what? Bishop explains the significance.

“I think the answer is ultimately to recognize that people’s data about themselves, collections of data about individuals, should belong to the individual, and companies should be able to get access to it only with the clear consent of the individual,” Bishop explained.

Experts have found the data TikTok is able to access isn’t just things like browsing history or videos you’ve liked, but also things like your face I.D., key stroke patterns, passwords, drafted messages, information stored on your clipboard and other sensitive data.