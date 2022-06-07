(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Do you feel addicted to social media? Apparently, many North Carolinians are.

A study found North Carolina to be the most social media-obsessed state in the country.

“I think it’s interesting,” said Summer Edwards, who is in her twenties. “It probably has a lot to do with the Charlotte area because it’s up and coming and also a younger population.”

Marketing Agency “Hennessey Digital” analyzed the number of google searches for social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter in every state. The goal was to see which states had the most searches per month for every 1,000 people.

North Carolina had more than 9,000,000 social media searches per month.

Social media is something that has certainly taken the world by storm.

“So many people just looking down at their phones,” said Ben Davey. “Not enjoying the moment or the people they’re with.”

Opportunities for “Instagrammable” photos and videos are found around just about every corner these days.

“They’re absolutely obsessed,” said Scott Nizolak, of his ‘Generation Z’ age group.

From Instagram to Facebook to Twitter and TikTok, staying off your smartphone can be a tough task.

“I think it has a lot to do with the generation we are in,” said Summer Edwards.

“I think people like that approval from other people,” added Nizolak.

Out of all 50 states across the country, North Carolina is the *most* social media obsessed, according to the report.

“It’s just very interesting,” said Edwards. “Compared to New York or California, I don’t know. It’s a little bit surprising.”

“It’s a little sad,” added Davey, who is considered a ‘Millennial.’ “But, I’m not surprised.”

Just take a look around Southend and Uptown Charlotte. There are opportunities for Instagrammable photos just about everywhere you look.

“It does surprise me,” said Nizolak. “But by looking around Southend and Noda and all the neighborhoods, I can see it.”

“Without a doubt,” Edwards said.

“I could be wrong about this, but I heard Southend is like the number one Millennial neighborhood in the nation,” Davey said. “So it makes sense if young people are moving here that we would be ranking up there.”

Whether you’re a fan of social media or not, one thing is for sure. It’s definitely changed the way of the world.

“It does make me a little sad,” Davey said. “I think our society would be better if we didn’t have it.”

Tennessee was right behind North Carolina in the rankings, while Hawaii placed last on the list for being social media obsessed.

The study also found that Facebook is the most popular social media platform in the country, followed by Instagram, then Twitter.

TikTok came next, with Snapchat following as the least popular of the social media platforms studied.