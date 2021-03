(Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are all experiencing an outage impacting users across the globe.

According to social media reports, all three apps started experiencing issues around 1:34 p.m. ET.

Instagram users are seeing “5xx Server Error” on the site.

According to DownDetector, there have been over 63,000 outage reports since 1:35 p.m. ET.

Developing…