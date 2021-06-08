How safe is it? Amazon Sidewalk will share your internet with strangers

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Technology is on the rise and so are its features. Amazon Sidewalk being one of the newest ones. Austin Batten is the owner of Home Automation CLT and installs technology in smart homes. He says the new feature will allow Alexa-enabled devices to connect to others like the Amazon Show or Echo temporarily in or near your home.

“Amazon Sidewalk is a feature that is meant to allow other devices to connect to its Wi-Fi connection itself,” Batten said. “Let’s say your child is walking from your home to his friend’s house, and they have a small tile in their backpack. Well, that towel will do is latch on to the amazon show and Alexis network as he’s moving down the sidewalk.”

While the device won’t be able to stream things like movies and video games it will make the connection better for it.

If you have amazon devices upstairs, that may not be close to your home Wi-Fi.

“Amazon security platform is one of the top in the world and I believe that this is meant to be a pro, not a con,” Batten said.

Chris Furtick is the director of Incident Response at the company Fortalice Solutions based in Charlotte. He oversees ransomware and malware attacks in the government and private sector. Amazon automatically enables the feature and Furtick is advising people to opt-out.

“The jury is still out, there’s been no testing yet to see what happens if an attacker or an adversary were able to leverage that network,” Furtick said. “Everything that I’m reading now is that, no, we’re only going to use it in this way, and only approved vendors will be able to access it. But the very definition of a hacker is someone who leverages a computer or network for something that it wasn’t intended to so it’s only a matter of time before this could be compromised.”

How to opt-out of Amazon Sidewalk: