(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As the war in Ukraine continues, there’s another war happening online.

On Monday, President Joe Biden warned small business owners that cyberattacks from Russian hackers are coming.

“The more Putin’s back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ,” the President said. “One of those tools he’s most likely to use in my view, in our view, is cyberattacks.”

While big hacks, like the one that shut down Colonial Pipeline last year, may generate the big headlines, small businesses could be the most vulnerable.

The same suspected Russian hacker group that shut down the pipeline also claimed to have hacked several small businesses in the Carolinas, including a farm equipment store, a small publisher, and a plastics supplier.

Grant Gibson, a North Carolina-based cyber expert, says there’s already a lot of activity happening between Russian and American hackers.

“Hackers from the United States and Russia are going at it. There’s cyber warfare element to this,” said Gibson, with the Cyber Institute for Battle Readiness.

Gibson told Queen City News that government agencies and big businesses have worked to shore up their cyber defenses.

But smaller businesses are more vulnerable.

“(Hackers) are looking at the smaller and medium-sized businesses because they’re easier targets. They’ve invested less in security. They know they’re less likely to change their password or use multi-factor authentication or keep their systems up to date. Or even have a professional that they turn to for cyber security questions,” said Gibson.

While changing a password seems like an easy step, it can be incredibly valuable, according to experts. Many hacks occur because of a compromised password.

Gibson also recommends businesses set up two-factor authentication, a process where a text message with a secret code is sent to the user.

However, even the best defense can have its weaknesses.

“It’s really hard to defend against a sophisticated attack. It’s not really hard to launch a sophisticated attack,” said Gibson.

Gibson says the international community needs to move toward a type of cyber deterrence, similar to what nations have used with nuclear weapons.

“It’s kinda like the wild, wild west. We need to get to a place where we know, at the very least, Russia’s not gonna shut down our power grid. Do they have the capability to do it? Probably. Could we do it to them? Probably. Will one of us do it? We don’t know,” Gibson said. “It’s because we don’t have any international norms around cyber security.”