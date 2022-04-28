CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fortune 500 company in Charlotte has deployed “advanced” security robots to make it safer for customers and employees, according to the company that developed the technology.

Knightscope, the developer of the “fully autonomous” crime-fighting robots, said the technology has been proven to help in fighting crime.

The security bots can deter, detect and report crime, the company said. It’s unclear what company in Charlotte will have them out on patrol.

Knightscope said its mission is to make the U.S. “the safest country in the world.”

The robots have four cameras that provide a 360-degree view for recording and sensors that help them navigate their way around while on patrol.

Low battery? No problem, Knightscope said. The robot reportedly monitors its own energy levels and will return to its charging station without human intervention.

The company made no mention of the possibility of the security bot crossing paths with Geoffrey, the pink delivery robot that recently began delivering food in Uptown.

A Canadian company named Tiny Mile created the small, pink robots with the goal to make a zero-emissions delivery system for businesses while also making the plan more cost-effect than Uber Eats, Door Dash and food delivery options.