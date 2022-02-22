CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s the end of an era when it comes to the 3G network, as AT&T powered down their network Tuesday.

Leading up to the shutdown, a variety of industries pushed for the company to delay the shutdown, saying the shipping delays and shutdowns made it difficult to upgrade equipment in time.

Sierra Wireless is an equipment manufacturer that proves CMPD connectivity to ankle monitors. The company says it started the transition to LTE years ago.

“It did take a lot of work to get all of the equipment out in in the field swapped to LTE or 5G devices. From an ankle monitor perspective, we already knew that this was going to happen, and we were prepared. We’ve already swapped out our devices, and we are all on LTE now,” Sierra Wireless Senior Director of Operations David Scheppegrell said.

AT&T said less than 1% of their mobile data traffic still ran on 3G networks.

In a statement to Queen City News, AT&T said, “A delay would undermine the evolution to 5G, as it seeks to force us to devote scarce spectrum resources to support relatively few, obsolete 3G-only devices rather than repurposing the spectrum to enhance 5G capacity.”