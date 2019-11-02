Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
World
Newborn, just 30 hours old, diagnosed with coronavirus in China
Video
Stunning mural honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on basketball court in Philippines
Video
Cervical cancer survivor, 41, gives birth to ‘miracle twins’: ‘I feel incredibly lucky’
3-year-old boy becomes youngest member of Mensa high IQ society
Video
3 American firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires
Video
More World Headlines
Woman captures cloud photo of ‘Jesus with his arm outstretched’
New South Wales authorities drop vegetables from helicopter to feed animals in Australia
Video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ‘step back’ as senior members of Royal Family
Video
Australia’s destructive wildfires seen from space in NASA images
Video
Own a portion of a French castle for just $55
Video
Pilot dies after mid-flight heart attack
Family reunited with daughter abducted 10 years ago
Video
This panda has some serious, and adorable, attachment issues
Video
New strain of HIV detected for the first time in 19 years
Video
American-made cheese named best in the world for the first time
Video