Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Virginia
UPDATE: Missing children found, mother and children reported safe
6-year-old tested for COVID-19, mother said, ‘I should have been taking this serious from day one’
Toddler dies after being bitten by dog in Portsmouth
Report: Virginia lawmakers pass lowest insulin price cap in nation at $50 a month
Concord teen missing for more than a month found in Virginia
More Virginia Headlines
Remains found in burned car in VA identified as mother of 2 murdered in Alexander County
Video
Man hospitalized, charged after father finds him naked from waist down in children’s bedroom, police say
Virginia sheriff vows to deputize residents in response to expected gun control legislation from lawmakers
Video
Marine deserter wanted for murder captured in Virginia, sheriff confirms
NASA mathematicians portrayed in ‘Hidden Figures’ to be honored with Congressional Gold Medals
Video
Amber Alert canceled after missing VA teen found
Trick-or-treaters over the age of 14 could be charged with misdemeanor in Virginia town
Chick-fil-A employee goes above and beyond to retrieve woman’s phone from storm drain: ‘I hugged him’
Florida man’s murder plot against wife backfires after he’s left paralyzed