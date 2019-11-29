Skip to content
Unusual
Man arrested after high-speed chase claimed he was teaching dog to drive
‘We can’t make this stuff up’: Driver pulled over with expired 1997 license plate
Woman discovers plant she’s been watering for two years is actually plastic
Unimpressed newborn is an entire mood in viral photo
Video
Oklahoma newborn born on 02/20/2020 at 20:20
Video
Michigan town called ‘Hell’ offers free Leap Day weddings
#BroomChallenge: Yes, brooms can stand without support; No, NASA didn’t say it’s just for one day
Video
Zoo will name cockroach or rat after your ex, feed it to a bird or reptile on Valentine’s Day
Video
UK bridge shrouded in ‘stunning’ blanket of fog
Video
Lawsuit against Georgetown family over swing set for terminally ill child dismissed
Woman captures cloud photo of ‘Jesus with his arm outstretched’
Pigeon dies after having cowboy hat glued on its head, rescue group says
Video
Own a portion of a French castle for just $55
Video
Indiana high school football coach dies after suffering stroke during playoff game, officials say
Video
Magical work: Woman dons unicorn costume to shovel snow
Video