Union County
Union County leaders say plans are in place to get the county up and running
Video
4 teens charged in Union County drive-by shooting, police say
Man in his 70s first COVID-19 related death reported in Union County
Mother charged with attempted murder after newborn found alive in plastic bag in Union County
UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted, tests confirm E.Coli no longer present in Union County water system
Video
More Union County Headlines
Union County Public Schools, offices closed after E. coli found in drinking water
Video
Union County school officials cancel out-of-state trip 12 hours before departure; no refunds for parents
Video
Union County K-9 ‘Kamil’ tracks fleeing fugitive wanted on felony charges
7th grader in Union County reported missing
Union County man arrested following vehicle pursuit
County officials prepare for incoming winter weather
Video
Numerous people being monitored for coronavirus, local health officials say
Video
15-year-old gunned down near Monroe; suspects arrested, police say
Union County teen shot in drive-by left with life-threatening injuries
Man busted for trying to steal deputy’s police car, officials say