Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
UNC Charlotte
Niner Nation remembers UNC Charlotte shooting victims on 1 year anniversary
Video
UNC Charlotte holds virtual remembrance ceremony 1 year after deadly campus shooting
Video
UNC-Charlotte dorms designated for possible COVID-19 response
Video
UNC Charlotte evacuating 6 residence halls to aid in COVID-19 response efforts
UNC Charlotte postpones May graduation
More UNC Charlotte Headlines
UNC Charlotte makes sweeping changes amid coronavirus outbreak
UNC Charlotte cancels several study abroad programs amid coronavirus
2 potential cases of tuberculosis reported at UNC Charlotte
UNCC students disturbed to hear gun was fired on campus
Video
Niners football coach addresses swirling rumors
49ers heading to Bahamas for bowl debut
Safety concerns at UNC Charlotte after students threatened by suspect with knife at light rail station
Video
‘He got everything he wanted’: UNCC shooting survivor comments on eve of accused shooter’s guilty plea
Video
DA to accept accused UNC Charlotte shooter’s guilty plea, sources say
Video
UNCC committee determining how to memorialize shooting victims opens sessions to all
Video