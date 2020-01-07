Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Traffic
Neighbors doubt Hawthorne Lane Bridge project, years in the making, will meet deadline
Video
3 months later, more drivers come forward with denied pothole damage claims
Video
Despite promises, CATS riders say they’re still waiting hours for bus
Video
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks I-85 SB for hours
Video
Highway Patrol, CMPD cruisers involved in serious wreck on I-85
Video
More Traffic Headlines
1 dead in motor vehicle accident on WT Harris
Neighbors question if changes to Independence Boulevard will help or hurt
Video
Lincoln County neighbors say site of overturned tanker prone to accidents
Video
Highway Patrol: Tractor-trailer driver killed in rollover crash in Lincoln Co.
Video
Crash knocks down telephone pole, affecting rush-hour traffic
Overturned tanker spills 7,500 gallons of fuel in W CLT
CATS, Instagram comment on video showing bike stunts
Video
‘They were all unrestrained.’ 6 children seriously injured in rollover wreck on I-485
Video
Neighbors trying to stop speeders in south Charlotte community after crash
Video
Pothole that damaged dozens of cars opened up 3 times in 2019, report says
Video