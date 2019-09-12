Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Technology
Facebook cancels San Francisco conference amid growing coronavirus concerns
Video
Security alert: If you use Firefox, the Department of Homeland Security is asking you to update it
Video
Personal information of more than 3,000 Ring users reportedly exposed in data leak
Video
Verizon customers reportedly experience outage issues nationwide
Video
Anti-robocall bill passes House in near unanimous vote
Video
More Technology Headlines
Most holiday shoppers prefer buying gifts online
11-year-old invents backpack to stop bullying in schools
Video
Maybe it’s a sign…Facebook and Instagram experience outages this Thanksgiving
NASA mathematicians portrayed in ‘Hidden Figures’ to be honored with Congressional Gold Medals
Video
Overuse of technology can lead to ‘digital dementia,’ experts say
Video
Charlotte data analytics company announces 200 jobs and multi-million-dollar expansion
Microsoft to invest $23 million in Charlotte, create 430 new jobs
Is Facebook getting rid of ‘Likes’?
DoorDash says 4.9 million affected in third-party data breach
Video
Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out
Video