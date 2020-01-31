Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Super Bowl
Four centenarian World War II veterans honored at Super Bowl LIV
Video
Former POW sees Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LIV after missing team’s win 50 years ago
Video
100-year-old Tuskegee Airman from Bethesda flips the coin at Super Bowl LIV
Video
Kansas City hospital babies dressed as Chiefs players ahead of Super Bowl
Super Bowl stadium to introduce recyclable aluminum cups to reduce plastic waste
More Super Bowl Headlines
QUIZ: Which Super Bowl coach are you?
Video
‘Masked Singer’ training camp: Seahawks, Rams mascots show season 3 contestants some moves
Video
QUIZ: Do you know the history of the 49ers and Chiefs?
Video
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira are ready to heat up the Super Bowl LIV halftime stage this Sunday
Video
Man buys $6M Super Bowl ad to thank veterinarians who saved his dog’s life
Video