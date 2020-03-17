Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sports
NASCAR pit crews get back to work along with drivers
Video
A return to racing saves NASCAR’s smallest teams from closing for good
Video
Report: Ryan Newman plans to return to No. 6 Ford when racing resumes
NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers add to defensive line with first 2 picks
Video
Live Updates: NFL holds for first-ever virtual draft
More Sports Headlines
The Draft is On! Week of coverage planned leading up to NFL’s big night
W CLT High student-athletes, AD adjust on the fly
180 positions eliminated, about 100 furloughed at Speedway Motorsports
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson suspended without pay after using racial slur during online race
Charlotte native, star player has sights set on NFL
Video
Wimbledon canceled amid coronavirus outbreak
Panthers QB Kyle Allen traded to Redskins
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces second child
Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek trade
Tom Brady confirms he’s leaving the New England Patriots