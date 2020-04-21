Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
South Carolina
South Carolina restaurants prep for reopen
Video
Gov. McMaster announces ‘work-or-home’ order will be lifted Monday
Video
Lancaster County announces plans to host alternative gradations for seniors
Video
South Carolina surpasses 6,000 cases of COVID-19, 244 deaths reported
Video
2 killed, another seriously hurt in wreck involving dump trucks outside Pageland
More South Carolina Headlines
McMaster extends State of Emergency order for South Carolina
More than 230 new COVID-19 cases in SC; 174 total deaths reported
SC school leaders, families work together to ensure students can learn at home
Video
More than 5,000 cases of coronavirus, 157 deaths reported in SC
Gov. McMaster expected to extend ‘State of Emergency’ order on Monday
Protest to fully reopen South Carolina planned for Friday
Video
Severe weather possible in parts of the Carolinas Thursday
Video
SC schools, grades k-12, to remain closed for the rest of the school year
SC small business owners reopen, say government assistance was “misleading”
Video
SC faces 4,600 cases of COVID-19, 135 deaths